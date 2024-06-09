Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 58,876 shares trading hands.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on BLIN

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.