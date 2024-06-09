Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance
RA opened at $12.82 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
