Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 25th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

RA opened at $12.82 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

