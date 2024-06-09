Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR) Insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited Sells 203,000 Shares

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) insider Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 203,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$67,436.60.

Phoenix Gold Fund Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 107,500 shares of Cabral Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$38,334.50.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Phoenix Gold Fund Limited sold 33,000 shares of Cabral Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$7,260.00.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:CBR opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. Cabral Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$60.70 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

