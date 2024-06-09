Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.14.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Johnson Rice cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Cactus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. Cactus has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 603,759 shares of company stock valued at $31,027,489. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cactus by 27.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cactus by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Cactus by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

