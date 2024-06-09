Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.83

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$62.83 and traded as high as C$75.44. Cameco shares last traded at C$73.49, with a volume of 783,919 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cameco from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.78.

Cameco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$69.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Heidi Lynn Shockey sold 20,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.92, for a total value of C$1,478,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total value of C$1,440,350.10. Insiders have sold a total of 247,422 shares of company stock valued at $17,241,266 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

