Campbell Soup’s (CPB) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

