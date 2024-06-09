Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.74

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$94.74 and traded as high as C$98.28. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at C$96.74, with a volume of 7,231,241 shares traded.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$110.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$104.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total value of C$332,430.00. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. Also, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Insiders sold a total of 313,592 shares of company stock valued at $30,782,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.