Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Neutral Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.80 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWSC

PowerSchool Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $22.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 5,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $121,131.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 187,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,813.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.