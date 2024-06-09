Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Shares Down 11.1%

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,749% from the average daily volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Capstone Technologies Group Stock Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc in April 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.