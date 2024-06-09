CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Trading Up 2.3%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.74. 93,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 937,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

CarGurus Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,558 shares of company stock worth $2,468,590 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 358.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

