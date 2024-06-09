CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

