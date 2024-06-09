CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,523 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000.

KOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $94.82.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

