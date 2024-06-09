CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 18,122.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 141,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after purchasing an additional 140,809 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $6,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 224,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,798,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after acquiring an additional 89,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $334.75 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $334.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.59.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.11.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

