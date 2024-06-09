CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brink's alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BCO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $101.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $63.79 and a 12-month high of $104.01.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.