CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.10 Million Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,032 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,473,000 after acquiring an additional 168,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,676,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after acquiring an additional 237,532 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 8,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $230,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $472,638. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Further Reading

