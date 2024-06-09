CenterBook Partners LP Has $693,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of LRN opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

