CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,887 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.30% of Aaron’s worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 50,301 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 93.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.39. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is -63.29%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

