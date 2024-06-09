CenterBook Partners LP Sells 1,542 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $201.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.