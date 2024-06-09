CenterBook Partners LP Sells 1,542 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 30.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $201.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

