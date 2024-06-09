CenterBook Partners LP Sells 46,596 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,596 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.