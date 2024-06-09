CenterBook Partners LP Takes $1.05 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.84 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,896,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,977 shares of company stock valued at $6,218,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

