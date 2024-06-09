CenterBook Partners LP Takes $591,000 Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 11,970.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,856 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $22,823,000. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,794,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Futu by 78.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 484,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after buying an additional 212,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $74.90 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

