CenterBook Partners LP Takes $779,000 Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.95.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.44. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.09.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

