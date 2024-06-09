Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $422.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

