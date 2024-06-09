Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

ITB opened at $102.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

