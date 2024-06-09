China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Shares Down 3%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Stock Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

China Feihe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1517 per share. This is a positive change from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.