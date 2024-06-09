Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $107.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,968 shares of company stock worth $35,020,500 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.