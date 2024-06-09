Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.74. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 946,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,914,000 after buying an additional 217,838 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 948,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 91,612 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 313,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 51,352 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,076 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 53.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

