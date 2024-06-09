Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stake Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Chuy’s by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $451.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

