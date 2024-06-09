CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 3,447 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,968 shares of company stock worth $35,020,500. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

