CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,501 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.09 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

