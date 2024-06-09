Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 19,339 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.70.

Ameren Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AEE opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

