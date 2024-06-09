Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 5,182 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Shares of JKHY opened at $164.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.32.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

