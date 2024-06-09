Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in STERIS by 3,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 113,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,984,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STE

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $226.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.92 and a 200-day moving average of $219.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.