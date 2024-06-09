Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,438.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,348.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,256.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

