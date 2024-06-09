Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.41 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cooper Companies Price Performance
COO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.
Cooper Companies Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
