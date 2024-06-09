Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.41 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 133.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after buying an additional 57,126 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,949 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

COO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

