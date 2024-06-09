Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $550,283.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $302.09 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.20.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

