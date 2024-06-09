Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.