Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.55 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

