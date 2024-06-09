Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 18,763 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.61.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.6 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

