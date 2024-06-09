Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Trading Down 3.5%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.02 and last traded at $52.02. 545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.
Clarkson Trading Down 3.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
