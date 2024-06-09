Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Shares Up 185%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 185% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Cloopen Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud communication services in the People's Republic of China. It offers River Soldier CRM, an intelligent marketing system and digital operation management platform; AI vision technology; Ladder AI Kernal, a natural language processing technology; Smart IVR, an intelligent navigation robot; Rongxi assistive robot technology; and Rongxi sparring robot that helps enterprises solve problems.

