Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,030.00

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,030.00 and last traded at $1,024.73, with a volume of 9733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,018.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $898.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $867.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,971,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

