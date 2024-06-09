Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

FOF opened at $11.91 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

