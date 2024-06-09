Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
FOF opened at $11.91 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.