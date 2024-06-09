Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

