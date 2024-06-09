Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.30.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
