Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (RLTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RLTY opened at $14.05 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
