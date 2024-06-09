Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 11th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RNP opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

