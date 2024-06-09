Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $19.54 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.