Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (PTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on June 28th

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 131.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PTA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

