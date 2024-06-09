Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.59

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €33.59 ($36.51) and traded as high as €37.70 ($40.98). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €37.61 ($40.88), with a volume of 1,063,640 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.65.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.
